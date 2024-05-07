LSV Asset Management Buys 752,980 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 522.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752,980 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.53% of Liberty Energy worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.83. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRT. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,818,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,999,134.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,892,824.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,818,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,999,134.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,459 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,391. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

