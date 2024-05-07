Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $4.22 Million Investment in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.05% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.05. 607,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,607. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,015.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,252 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CYTK

About Cytokinetics

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.