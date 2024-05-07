Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,891,000 after purchasing an additional 861,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rambus by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,476,000 after acquiring an additional 616,670 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth $33,306,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,134,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,893,000 after acquiring an additional 515,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 805,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,946,000 after acquiring an additional 452,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $56.95. 1,112,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,263. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $46.89 and a one year high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $324,389.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,415,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $324,389.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,415,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,128.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,084 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,298 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

