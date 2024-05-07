Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 22.6 %

Shares of LCTX opened at $1.30 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.20% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. Analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, Director Don M. Bailey bought 96,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $100,001.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 158,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,153.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 94,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

