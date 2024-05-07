Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LINC. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

LINC stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,624. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $378.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $52,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,942.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $260,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,552.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $52,940.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,942.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,692 shares of company stock worth $5,858,793. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth about $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

