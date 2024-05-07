Legacy Housing (LEGH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Legacy Housing to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.66 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 12.99%. On average, analysts expect Legacy Housing to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Legacy Housing Stock Performance
Shares of LEGH opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $520.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
