Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.55. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 1,178 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Lavoro Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $661.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Lavoro Company Profile



Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

