Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 2.6 %

KRYS opened at $156.94 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $189.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,962.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,823.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,823.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,087 shares of company stock worth $6,210,591. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRYS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

