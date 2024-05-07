JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RLAY. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $7.06 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,650,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 98,025 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,082 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,789,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

