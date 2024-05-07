J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s current price.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of JJSF traded up $18.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.47. 82,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,485. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $133.23 and a 12 month high of $177.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.45.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $359.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at J&J Snack Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $92,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,261,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Get Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.