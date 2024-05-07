iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.36

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 54523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

