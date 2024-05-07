iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.10

Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.10 and last traded at $56.07, with a volume of 7889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 511.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

