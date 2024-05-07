iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,844 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,547. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.47.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

