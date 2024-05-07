iPower (IPW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect iPower to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, analysts expect iPower to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower Price Performance

NYSE IPW opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. iPower has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IPW

About iPower

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.