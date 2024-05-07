Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 12.39%. On average, analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Announces Dividend

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -208.70%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

