International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.3 %
International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21.
International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.94%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.
