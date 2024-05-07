Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $37.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IART

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IART stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $51.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,854 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $273,435,000 after purchasing an additional 72,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,297,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,996 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $123,447,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $70,340,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 19.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,115 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,953,000 after buying an additional 238,816 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.