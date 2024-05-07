Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.0 million-$416.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.8 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.110 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:IART traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. 1,020,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,755. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IART has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Integra LifeSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.