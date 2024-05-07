Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,948.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NSIT traded up $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.88. 21,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,587. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $203.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.86 and a 200 day moving average of $175.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

