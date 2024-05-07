Insider Selling: NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) General Counsel Sells 8,873 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 8,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $53,592.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE SMR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.83. 2,159,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,247. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 255.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

