Insider Selling: Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Insider Sells 21,829 Shares of Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMJB traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 42,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.06.

Get Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 alerts:

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.