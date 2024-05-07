Idaho Trust Bank Sells 716 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Idaho Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.93. The company had a trading volume of 46,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.95. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $205.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

