Idaho Trust Bank Sells 560 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Idaho Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 124.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 126.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.62. 129,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,170. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $151.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average of $136.14.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

