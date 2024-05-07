Idaho Trust Bank Sells 1,483 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Idaho Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,437,000.

NYSEARCA:EWN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.82. 32,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

