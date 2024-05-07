Idaho Trust Bank Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Idaho Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 259,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 820,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 235,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. 247,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $20.10.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

