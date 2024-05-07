Idaho Trust Bank Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Idaho Trust Bank trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,684,000 after purchasing an additional 93,615 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 573,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,663,339,000 after acquiring an additional 514,120 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,304.62. 804,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $615.86 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,308.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,154.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

