Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. On average, analysts expect Hydrofarm Holdings Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

