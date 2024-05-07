Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.52 to $1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.38 to $0.39 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.57%.

HR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HR

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.