Hanover Foods Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (OTC:HNFSA)

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
Hanover Foods Stock Performance
OTC HNFSA opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.03. Hanover Foods has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $70.00.
About Hanover Foods
