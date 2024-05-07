Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Gap Up to $7.04

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $8.00. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 421,079 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $181.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth about $1,701,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,359,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 60,307 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 96.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 106,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 52,207 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

