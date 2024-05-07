goeasy (TSE:GSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $184.28

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$184.28 and last traded at C$183.49, with a volume of 21504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$181.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark raised their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$196.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$167.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$153.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. On average, analysts predict that goeasy Ltd. will post 16.6561044 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. Company insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

