George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$227.00 at TD Securities

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$226.00 to C$227.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WN. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$208.50.

WN opened at C$188.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$180.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$170.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$144.41 and a 1-year high of C$188.92.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.70 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 2.56%. Analysts predict that George Weston will post 11.8758003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.24, for a total value of C$191,393.60. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.24, for a total transaction of C$191,393.60. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total transaction of C$11,474,503.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,008 shares of company stock valued at $24,350,724. Company insiders own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

