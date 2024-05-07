Genasys (GNSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Genasys to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 53.32%. On average, analysts expect Genasys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GNSS opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

