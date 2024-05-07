Frontera Energy (FEC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.
Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$316.18 million during the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.26%.
Frontera Energy Trading Down 0.5 %
TSE FEC opened at C$9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.61. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.32 and a 12-month high of C$12.41. The stock has a market cap of C$787.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.98.
Separately, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th.
About Frontera Energy
Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
