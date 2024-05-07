Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
Fortitude Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 4.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 5.54. Fortitude Gold has a one year low of 3.61 and a one year high of 7.36.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
