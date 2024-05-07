First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Position Boosted by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,987 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.40% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 146,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,946. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

