First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,241,354 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 404,887 shares.The stock last traded at $18.71 and had previously closed at $18.72.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 171.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

