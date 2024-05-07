First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on May 24th

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

First Northwest Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. First Northwest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNWB opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.48 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNWB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Northwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,516 shares of company stock worth $58,012. Corporate insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

