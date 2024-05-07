Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Price Up 22.1%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 22.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.51 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 503,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 338,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.33 ($0.07).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ferro-Alloy Resources
Ferro-Alloy Resources Trading Up 22.1 %
Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile
Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ferro-Alloy Resources
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.