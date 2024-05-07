Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Announces Earnings Results

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $185.24 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $122.96 and a 12 month high of $199.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.50 and a 200-day moving average of $179.34.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

