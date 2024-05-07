FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

FAT Brands has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.9% per year over the last three years.

FAT Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

FATBP stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

