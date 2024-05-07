Farmer Bros. (FARM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. The company had revenue of $89.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. On average, analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Farmer Bros. Stock Performance

NASDAQ FARM opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.42. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

