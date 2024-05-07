Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 4.2 %

FICO opened at $1,242.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,225.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,163.96. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $729.54 and a 1 year high of $1,349.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

