Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Cut to $171.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at B. Riley from $173.00 to $171.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN stock traded up $23.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.44. 654,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,129. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $229.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $99,045,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,309,000 after purchasing an additional 369,389 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 9.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,195,000 after acquiring an additional 174,945 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,709,000 after purchasing an additional 159,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 55.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,126,000 after buying an additional 109,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.