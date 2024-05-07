Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Cut to $171.00

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at B. Riley from $173.00 to $171.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN stock traded up $23.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.44. 654,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,129. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $229.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $99,045,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,309,000 after purchasing an additional 369,389 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 9.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,195,000 after acquiring an additional 174,945 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,709,000 after purchasing an additional 159,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 55.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,126,000 after buying an additional 109,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.