Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at Barclays

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $158.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.40.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $116.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.81 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $79,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

