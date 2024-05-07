Epsilon Energy (EPSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Epsilon Energy stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. Epsilon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

In other Epsilon Energy news, CEO Jason Stabell bought 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $97,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,978.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Epsilon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.