Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42.

Enpro Trading Up 1.0 %

NPO stock opened at $153.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.35 and a 200-day moving average of $147.06. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.79 and a beta of 1.55. Enpro has a twelve month low of $93.23 and a twelve month high of $170.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.28). Enpro had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enpro will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.21%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enpro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enpro news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

