Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 48,914 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,914 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $17,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 101,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,889. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

