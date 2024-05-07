Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,405 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $16,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 224,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,999. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.43. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $57.15.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

