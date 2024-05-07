Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,755 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 1.01% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $59,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 804,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,754. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

